Notes on Jade Cargill, Alberto Del Rio, and Buddy Matthews

– Jade Cargill is approaching 60 days as Women’s Champion. She’s yet to defend the title a single time on television.

– Alberto DelRio spoke with La Tijera Lucha Libre, where he was directly asked whether he wants to be involved in the ongoing WWE and AAA partnership — a hot topic ever since Rey Mysterio teased Del Rio’s return and crowds began chanting his name at joint events and people launched petitions about his return. El Patron didn’t dodge the question, as he made it very clear that he definitely wants to be part of the ongoing WWE and AAA partnership. He said “Do I want it? Of course I do. These are things that, as I’ve said, aren’t talked about out of respect for business agreements—both in wrestling and in other industries—but we’ve always been in contact.”

– Buddy Matthews gave an update on his recovery:

“It’s been a long process! Still having nerve issues with a lot of numbness!

But accepted that it’s gonna take time.

Really thought l’d have returned to the ring by now but can only control what I can.”