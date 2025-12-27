Mercedes Moné says AEW has the best wrestling roster in the world, remembering Chyna

– Mercedes Moné (via Moné Mag) says AEW has the best wrestling roster in the world right now, praises the Women’s division:

“How grateful and excited I am about the journey of AEW, the women’s division in particular. So much more is happening with our division. There are so many incredible women that we have signed in the last 2 years. So much talent I’ve been eyeing in the independent scene. I really feel like we have the best roster now, the best in any wrestling company.

We just introduced brand new AEW Women’s Tag Team titles, which could make me cry because that’s a whole other story from my past life.”

– Happy birthday to Zelina Vega and Bill Goldberg.

– Also, happy birthday to late Chyna:

🖤⚘️ Happy heavenly birthday @ChynaJoanLaurer the one and only 🖤 She was my hero.

#Chyna pic.twitter.com/v17fVl7QY3 — ✝️✨Chelley✨✝️ Blockhead 🧡 BSB Army 💙 (@Fiery_Nugget) December 27, 2025