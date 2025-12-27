Erick Rowan remembers Brodie Lee, Darby Allin sets his brother on fire in a marriage proposal (video)

– Joseph Ruud took to X and penned these words. “Grief is a funny thing. It’s something that never goes away. Some days are good, filled with emotional memories, some not so good, filled with frustration. People can leave a lasting impression on others either for the bad or the good. JON was the latter. Can’t think of one person who had a bad thing to say about the wrestler, the father, the husband, or the man. He was the foundation of what I myself hope to be. 5 years has passed since we last talked on this physical realm. But you are part of my heart always. Love you forever brother…..” Former AEW and WWE superstar Jonathan Huber fka Brodie Lee and Luke Harper passed way on December 26th, five years ago.

– Darby Allin sets his brother on fire in a marriage proposal. Darby’s brother wants to propose while on fire. They give his girlfriend a fire extinguisher and she completely bails on the stunt. He has to stop drop and roll to stop the fire until Darby eventually puts the rest out. No word on if the couple is engaged.

pic.twitter.com/R3T2Mdb4LG — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) December 27, 2025