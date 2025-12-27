AEW Worlds End ‘Zero Hour’ Results 12/27/25

AEW Worlds End 2025 goes down tonight as the final pay-per-view of the year from All Elite Wrestling.

Kicking off at 7/6c with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show, the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view itself starts at 8/7c from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The following are complete AEW Worlds End results from Wednesday, December 27, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7-12:30am EST.

AEW WORLDS END ‘ZERO HOUR’ RESULTS

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the Zero Hour pre-show from the entrance ramp inside NOW Arena. She is joined by RJ City, who jokes about still having a job in AEW, as well as Lexy Nair and Jeff Jarrett.

Adam Cole Appears

After their brief introductions and rundown of the lineup for tonight, they send things over to Adam Cole. Cole appears via Zoom from home to hype up the AEW Continental Classic wrapping up tonight.

He predicts Konosuke Takeshita will beat Kazuchika Okada, and that Jon Moxley will beat Kyle Fletcher. He then predicts Takeshita will win in the finals with a victory over Moxley. He says fans may see more of him in 2026.

Sisters Of Sin vs. Hyan & Maya World

Hyan and Maya World make their respective ring entrances, as we are sent down to ringside where Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness check-in on commentary. The duo settles in the ring and their music dies down. Their opponents, the Sisters of Sin duo of Julia Hart and Skye Blue make their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first pre-show match of the evening. Hart and World kick things off for their respective teams. We see Hyan and Maya utilize frequent tags to settle into an early offensive lead.

Unfortunately for them, however, things don’t continue this way for long. Blue tags in and shifts the offensive momentum into her favor. She settles into a comfortable lead and brings in Julia, who adds to it, before the two ultimately finish things off with a quick victory.

Winners: Sisters Of Sin

Zack Gibson vs. Eddie Kingston

After a quick video package airs to promote the four-way world title main event for the pay-per-view card later this evening, we return inside NOW Arena. The Grizzled Young Veterans theme hits and out comes James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson tries cutting a promo as he walks to the ring, boasting about being Liverpool’s finest, but as he settles in the ring and tries to get to his point, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme. “The Mad King” beelines towards the ring as the crowd roars.

Kingston hits the ring and begins beating down Drake and Gibson by himself. The bell sounds and he goes to work on his advertised opponent, Gibson, as Excalibur and McGuinness remind us on commentary that Kingston beat Drake recently in singles competition.

After a strong start from Kingston, we see Gibson hit a big dive from the ring to “The Mad King” on the floor as Kingston was distracted by Drake. Gibson settles into a comfortable offensive lead back in the ring, raking at the eyes of Kingston in the ropes.

Kingston and Gibson break out in a good-old-fashioned slugfest in the middle of the ring. Kingston gets the better of the exchange, before backing Gibson into the corner for some machinegun-style rapid-fire chops. Drake gets on the apron and hits Kingston with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Gibson capitalizes with a big knee off the middle rope. Kingston gets up on his knees and Gibson blasts him with a shot. He yells in his face to stay down. He blasts him again. He slaps Kingston and Kingston loses it and goes buck-wild on him, culminating with a DDT for the win.

Drake chokes Kingston out with the scarf afterwards. While Drake holds the scarf choke, Gibson gears up for the coast-to-coast kick in the grill. Before he can execute it, however, Ortiz runs out to make the save for his longtime friend, running off the Grizzled Young Vets.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Mark Davis & Rocky Romero vs. Mascara Dorada & Bandido

A video package airs to promote the semifinal matches in the AEW Continental Classic taking place later during the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event. Excalibur informs us that Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher will kick off the pay-per-view broadcast.

Inside the arena once again, the ring entrances for our next Zero Hour pre-show match begins. Out first comes RPG Vice from The Don Callis Family. Mark Davis and Rocky Romero make their way out and head to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for their opponents begins, with Mascara Dorada and Bandido coming out back-to-back. The ROH World Champion gets the fire pyro for his entrance, and a big pop from the Chicago-based crowd. The commentators remind us Bandido won the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Davis and Dorada. Davis starts off strong. Bandido tags in. Davis handles him with ease, over-powering him early on as well.

We see the action spill out to the floor where some cool spots go down, including modern day Ole Anderson, aka Mark Davis, hitting a running splash onto a seated Bandido on a chair. Back in the ring, Bandido and Dorada speed things up and finish this one out with an impressive victory.

Winners: Mascara Dorada & Bandido

The Demand & Josh Alexander vs. JetSpeed & Jurassic Express

An El Clon is coming to Collision in 2026 vignette airs. Excalibur apologizes for those technical difficulties. A video package airs promoting Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship later in the pay-per-view portion of the show.

Back inside the arena, a split-screen promo from Don Callis airs as entrances for our next match begin. Out comes Jurassic Express, only to be attacked from behind by The Demand trio of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony, and their partner Josh Alexander.

We see a member of the opposition carried off to the back. JetSpeed make their way out as Jack Perry and Luchasaurus’ partners. They are doing way too much, too fast, to try and keep up with considering how many names are involved and others being shown all in a span of about 10 seconds.

Anyways, the match gets underway and now we see Ricochet taking it to Bailey. After some more back-and-forth action things begin to pick up with just a few minutes remaining on the pre-show. We see Perry low-bridged Liona to the outside and laid out Ricochet with a bounce back lariat, as a leaping DDT spiked Alexander for a near fall.

The Demand triple teamed Perry, with Ricochet hitting his running Shooting Star for two. G.O.A. went after JetSpeed, who used their quickness to send Kaun & Liona packing. Perry got a few near falls, but Ricochet responded with the visually impressive powerbomb into Death Valley Driver for a close two.

Loading up The Spirit Gun, Ricochet went for the home-run shot until Luchasaurus came out with his shoulder bandaged up and took out Kaun & Alexander with clotheslines. Perry made the hot tag to a one-armed Luchasaurus, as JetSpeed took out Kaun & Alexander with double moonsaults. Perry tags in and hits Sacrifice Knee for 1-2-3.

Winners: JetSpeed & Jurassic Express