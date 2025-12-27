AEW Worlds End 2025 Coverage



Location: Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Venue: NOW Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—



AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

They lock up and exchange wrist-locks. Takeshita backs Okada into the ropes, but they have a clean break. They lock up again and Okada takes Takeshita down. Takeshita counters into a knee-bar, but Okada gets free and applies a side-headlock. Takeshita gets up, but Okada backs him into the ropes and pats his chest. Okada kicks Takeshita in the midsection and they exchange shoulder blocks. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Takeshita ducks under and delivers an uppercut followed by the Takeshita-line. Okada goes to the outside, but kicks Takeshita in the midsection when he follows.

Takeshita comes back and sends Okada into the barricade. Takeshita charges, but Okada trips him into a chair. Okada delivers a spike DDT on the floor and backs him into the barricade. Okada gets Takeshita back into the ring and delivers a neck-breaker and stands on his chest for a one count. Takeshita delivers a few elbow strikes, but Okada kicks him in the midsection and drops him with a DDT for a two count. Okada picks Takeshita up, but Takeshita counters with a shear-drop brain-buster. Takeshita sends Okada to the outside and drops him with a dive over the top rope.

Takeshita gets Okada back into the ring, but Okada kicks him in the face. Okada delivers a scoop slam and follows with an elbow drop. They exchange shots and Takeshita gains the advantage with elbow strikes. Okada comes back with shots of his own, but Takeshita slams him down and follows with a wheelbarrow German suplex. Okada comes back with a shot and goes for the Rainmaker, but Takeshita counters with the Blue Thunder Bomb. Okada delivers shots, but Takeshita comes back with some of his own. Okada drops Takeshita with a lariat, but Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike.

Okada ducks a clothesline and drops Takeshita with a German suplex. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Takeshita counters into a roll-up for a two count. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike, but Okada comes back with a pair of dropkicks. Takeshita blocks the Rainmaker and delivers a poison-rana. Takeshita delivers the Power Drive Knee and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Okada delivers a back elbow in the corner and grabs a screwdriver from the turnbuckle pad. Takeshita delivers a knee strike, but Okada tries to stab him with the screwdriver. Takeshita ducks under, but Okada comes right back and hits him with it and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

—



AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up and Fletcher backs Moxley into the corner. They lock up again and exchange waist-locks. Fletcher works over Moxley’s arm, but Moxley sends him to the outside with a shot. Moxley goes after him, but Fletcher takes advantage on the outside. Fletcher gets Moxley back into the ring and delivers a scoop slam. Fletcher kicks Moxley in the face in the corner, and then chops him against the ropes. Fletcher delivers more chops, but they head back to the floor. Moxley delivers shots and gets Fletcher into a chair. Moxley kicks him in the face, but Fletcher comes back with more shots.

Fletcher tries to move the ring steps, but Moxley comes back with shots. Fletcher traps Moxley’s leg in the steps and delivers shots. Fletcher follows with a dropkick into the steps and gets Moxley back into the ring. Fletcher works over Moxley’s knee and wraps it into the ropes. Fletcher kicks Moxley in the face and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. Fletcher applies a single-leg Boston Crab, but Moxley kicks him in the face and follows with a cutter. Moxley delivers a shot that sends Fletcher to the floor, but he gets him right back into the ring. Fletcher delivers a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

They go back and forth and run the ropes, and then Moxley delivers a clothesline. They exchange shots and Moxley delivers a dropkick. Moxley delivers right hands in the corner, but Fletcher sends him to the apron and goes for a kick. Moxley blocks it and slams Fletcher down before going for a stomp. Fletcher dodges and delivers a thrust kick before following with a brain-buster. Moxley gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Fletcher delivers a Liger Bomb for a two count. Fletcher goes back to the single-leg Crab, and then wrenches back even farther.

Moxley counters into the Bulldog Choke, but Fletcher counters into the ankle lock. Fletcher drops into a leg vice and then wrenches back, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. Fletcher stomps Moxley down in the corner and sets him up top. Moxley counters and bites Fletcher’s face before shoving him onto the turnbuckle. Moxley applies a choke and follows with an avalanche cut-throat suplex. Moxley follows with a stomp and goes for the cover, but Fletcher rolls over at two and gets his own two count. Fletcher delivers a half-and-half suplex, and then kicks Moxley in the face.

Moxley kicks out at one, but Fletcher delivers another kick to the face. Fletcher delivers the shear-drop brain-buster, but Moxley kicks out at two. Fletcher drops Moxley with a clothesline and goes to the turnbuckles to look for the screwdriver, but Moxley rolls him up for a two count. Moxley ducks a clothesline and applies a rear choke. Fletcher rolls over into a two count, and then Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift for a two count. Moxley delivers the Death Rider and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out again. Moxley applies the sleeper hold, but Fletcher gets to his feet. Moxley gets him back to his knees and chokes him out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

Nigel McGuinness replaces Bryan Danielson on commentary.

—



AEW World Tag Team Championship – Chicago Street Fight

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) (w/Stokely) vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson)

All four guys brawl at the bell and head to the floor. Wheeler and Gunn brawl up the ramp as Harwood and Robinson do the same in the stands. Gunn slams Wheeler into an LED screen and hits him with a trash can. Robinson kicks Harwood in the midsection, and Wheeler comes back and hits Gunn with the trash can. Robinson slams Harwood into a barricade and Wheeler knocks Gunn back to ringside. Wheeler slams Gunn into the barricade as Harwood brings Robinson back to ringside. Stokely helps set up a table on the floor, but Robinson catapults Harwood into the ring post.

Robinson puts Harwood on the table and goes up top, but Wheeler cuts him off and delivers an avalanche belly-to-back suplex. Wheeler grabs a kendo stick as Harwood puts the trash can on Gunn’s head. Wheeler hits the trash can with the kendo stick, and then jumps from the second rope to hit Gunn in the face with the can. They go for the cover, but Gunn kicks out at two. Wheeler wedges the can in the corner, and they slam Gunn head-first into it. Wheeler hits Robinson with the can and they go for the stuffed piledriver on Gunn, but Robinson makes the save. Gunn sends Wheeler to the outside.

Robinson connects with a frog splash on Harwood and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Robinson delivers right hands, but Harwood rakes his eyes. Robinson comes back with a clothesline and a heel kick before delivers a spine-buster for a two count. Wheeler slams Gunn into the ring steps and grabs one of the title belt. Robinson clotheslines Wheeler back to the floor, but Harwood hits him with the title. Gunn blocks a kendo stick shot from Wheeler with a trash can lid, and then hits Wheeler with the lid. Wheeler connects with a back splash onto Wheeler against the ring post.

Gunn charges again, but Wheeler sends him into the Spanish announce team as Robinson has been busted open. Wheeler takes out Robinson’s knee and Stokely holds Robinson’s leg in place as Wheeler leaps down on it repeatedly. Harwood hits Robinson’s knee with a chair as Wheeler had a leg-hold applied. Robinson gets free and kicks Wheeler away before getting a roll-up on Harwood for a two count. Wheeler comes back with a chair shot, and then stomps onto Robinson’s knee from the ropes as Harwood holds him down. Harwood applies an inverted Figure Four, but Gunn and Wheeler crash through a table.

Robinson sprays a fire extinguisher in Harwood’s face and follows with a left hand and a DDT for a two count as Stokely tackles the referee to stop the count. Robinson grabs a chair and Stokely leaves the ring. Robinson hits Harwood with the chair repeatedly, and then does the same to Wheeler. Stokely gets knocked into the table on the floor, which lands on him, and then FTR drop Robinson with the Shatter Machine after a low-blow. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Gunn breaks it up. Wheeler gets dropped with a low-blow, but Harwood drops Gunn with a spike piledriver onto the trash can for a two count. Gunn gets dropped with another piledriver, and then a third onto the title belt for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

A video airs showing all of the awards that Sports Illustrated gave to AEW for 2025.

—



AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena

All four women brawl from the start, and Athena and Mone gain the advantage. Athena and Mone send Cameron and Nightingale to the outside, but Nightingale takes Mone to the floor. Athena drops Nightingale with a dive, and then rolls through a dive from Cameron. Nightingale drops Athena with a Spear, and then Mone and Cameron get back into the ring as the legal competitors. Mone takes Cameron down for a two count, and then gets her into the corner. Athena tags in and chokes Cameron with her boot, and then Mone tags back in and delivers a kick for a two count.