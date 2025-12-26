WWE News and Notes

– Backlash will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico in the year 2026. While the exact date was not confirmed, a source with access to an internal calendar indicates Backlash is listed for Saturday, May 9.
(source: Post Wrestling)
– NXT is considering increasing their road schedule for televisiohn in 2026, according to Fightful.
– WWE is rumored to be interested in AEW’s Danhausen.
– On tonight’s pre-taped Smackdown, Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new United States Champion:
