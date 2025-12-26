WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Baltimore, Md / Fri Dec 26, 2025

The Complete Results from the CFG Bank Arena:

  1. Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
  2. Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps referee Charles Robinson
  3. Women’s WWE Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
  4. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  5. The War Raiders defeat The New Day
  6. GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
  7. Main Event: Men’s WWE Championship Title Match: No DQ: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

