WWE Live Holiday Tour Results / Baltimore, Md / Fri Dec 26, 2025

The Complete Results from the CFG Bank Arena:
- Rey Mysterio defeats Grayson Waller
- Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker via DQ when Breakker bumps referee Charles Robinson
- Women’s WWE Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Michin
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- The War Raiders defeat The New Day
- GUNTHER defeats Je’Von Evans
- Main Event: Men’s WWE Championship Title Match: No DQ: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @savannahhxoxoxo and @itssammyszn in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com