TKO stock soars to all-time high on Christmas Eve, Rollins on Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday (video)

– TKO stock reached an all-time high of $218.11 yesterday during the Christmas Eve trading day and closed the day with $217.98, the highest-ever closing.

In December, TKO stocks soared 12.73% so far, helped by Morgan Stanley after they raised their target price to $210.

The $217.98 closing gave the company a market cap of a whopping $42.08 billion.

– Seth Rollins on Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday raving about the Chicago Bears as the team to beat in the NFC.

