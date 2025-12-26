Title change on WWE Smackdown

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new United States Championship. Ilja goes for a spring board move, but Melo catches him with a First 48 and then Melo don’t miss for the win.
Nothing but respect between these two 🤝@Carmelo_WWE @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR pic.twitter.com/dY8PPHJ5Hz
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2025
AND NEW! @Carmelo_WWE is your NEW United States Champion! 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfpfXPtxUR
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2025
The year isn’t over until the bell rings… Congratulations @Carmelo_WWE on becoming the NEW United States Champion.
Big things on the horizon…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lBTfMeQS2y
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2025
Feels like Christmas all over again ❤️🇺🇸🏆 @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/3ktnkxJBkc
— Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) December 27, 2025