Title change on WWE Smackdown

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new United States Championship. Ilja goes for a spring board move, but Melo catches him with a First 48 and then Melo don’t miss for the win.

The year isn’t over until the bell rings… Congratulations @Carmelo_WWE on becoming the NEW United States Champion. Big things on the horizon…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lBTfMeQS2y — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2025