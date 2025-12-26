Notes on Chelsea Green, Trish Stratus, and The Undertaker on Foley & Batista’s politics

– Chelsea Green (via Chris Van Vliet) reflects on her match with Penta from Lucha Underground:

“The best decision I ever made was that match. Because now, when someone says I suck at wrestling, someone else says, ‘But did you see the Penta match?’ And I’m like, yeah, yeah, that one match in 2018.

He literally wrestled himself. Watch it again. He literally wrestled himself. But I digress. He is amazing, and so am I.”

– The Undertaker shares he still loves Batista and Mick Foley amidst political differences. “I don’t care what your politics are…you’re wrong…but I still love you.”

– Trish Stratus posted:

A little post-Trishmas peek at what’s waiting for you inside the latest issue of @fhm_australia – on newstands now