Maven comments on Zoey Stark’s injury (video), Brodie Lee anniversary, Blake Monroe reportedly upset

– Maven on Zoey Stark’s injury:

Maven on Zoey Stark’s injury “She (Kairi Sane) needs to be a whole hell of a lot closer to the center of that ring.”pic.twitter.com/Grraj7hPkB — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 26, 2025

“She (Kairi Sane) needs to be a whole hell of a lot closer to the center of that ring.”

– Five years ago today, the world lost Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper:

– Sources claimed Blake Monroe said she was injured in her match with Thea Hail, and specifically was unhappy about how things unfolded. It was also claimed that people who directly work on her creative weren’t happy, according to Fightful Select.

Some in NXT said there was heat on referee Felix Fernandez for not checking on Monroe while she was hurt. Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, and other referees were said to have told Fernandez he handled things the right way, and claim that there wasn’t anything he didn’t check on or didn’t listen to.