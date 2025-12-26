Matches announced for the first Smackdown of 2026

Announced for the first SmackDown of 2026 and the return of 3 hours next week:

– Kit Wilson vs a Mystery Opponent

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Ambulance Match

– Jade Cargill vs Michin for the WWE Women’s Title

– Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, & Alexa Bliss vs Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, & Lash Legend in a 8 Woman Tag Team Match

– SmackDown on January 9th:

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship is officially set in a 3 Stages of Hell Match for SmackDown in Berlin, Germany.