Matches announced for the first Smackdown of 2026

Announced for the first SmackDown of 2026 and the return of 3 hours next week:
– Kit Wilson vs a Mystery Opponent
– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Ambulance Match
– Jade Cargill vs Michin for the WWE Women’s Title
– Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, & Alexa Bliss vs Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, & Lash Legend in a 8 Woman Tag Team Match
– SmackDown on January 9th:
Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Championship is officially set in a 3 Stages of Hell Match for SmackDown in Berlin, Germany.