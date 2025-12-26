David Otunga reveals he gave WWE his resignation twice in 2013

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

David Otunga has released a new video detailing how he formally attempted to leave WWE twice in 2013, only to remain under contract with the company for seven additional years.

In the video, Otunga walks viewers through a date specific timeline from 2013 that includes written correspondence with WWE talent relations, discussions with management, and two separate moments where he made it clear he was prepared to walk away. Otunga reads the emails aloud on camera to establish timing and intent, though the emails themselves are not displayed or published.

Early in the video, Otunga tells viewers, “If you don’t believe me, I have receipts,” before reading the correspondence that shows he asked for time away and later made it clear he did not believe returning under the existing circumstances was in either side’s best interest.

Otunga explains that his first resignation attempt came during a family crisis that forced him to leave the road abruptly. He recounts stepping off a flight, having his bags removed from the plane, and returning home instead of continuing on WWE tour dates. “I chose my family,” Otunga says while explaining that he was made to choose between personal obligations and his career.

Following that decision, Otunga explains that he asked to be released from his contract. According to his account, WWE declined to grant the release, citing that the company still saw value in him. Otunga remained under contract, continued to represent WWE publicly, and took on limited roles while awaiting creative direction.

Several months later, Otunga describes a second resignation attempt after being unexpectedly booked for television and pay per view dates despite previous understandings about his availability. In a lengthy email read aloud in the video, Otunga outlines his frustrations with his on screen portrayal, the impact of constant losing on his personal brand, and the toll of missing family milestones while not being meaningfully used on television.

In the video, Otunga explains that this was the first time he truly advocated for himself in WWE, telling management that he would not continue sacrificing his family life without a clear creative direction. Despite this, he says WWE again chose to keep him under contract rather than grant his release.

Otunga goes on to explain that once he was genuinely prepared to walk away, the dynamic changed. He remained with WWE in a reduced capacity, worked fewer dates, continued public relations and community appearances, and eventually stayed affiliated with the company until 2020.

Throughout the video, Otunga emphasizes that the story is not about being fired or quietly phased out. Instead, he frames it as a situation where he tried to leave, was not allowed to, and ultimately learned to leverage his position inside the company.

The video challenges long-held assumptions among fans and media about Otunga’s WWE status during that period and provides documented context for why his career took the path it did.

ABOUT THE VIDEO

The video is part of Otunga’s ongoing Friday format in which he tells stories from his wrestling career and explains moments that were previously misunderstood or unexplained. This installment focuses specifically on events from 2013 and their long-term impact on his WWE run.