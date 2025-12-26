Complete card for AEW Worlds End

Worlds End PPV complete card:

• Kazuchika Okada vs Konosuke Takeshita

• Jon Moxley vs Kyle Fletcher

• C2 Final

• Joe/Hangman/Swerve/MJF

• Kris Statlander vs Jamie Hayter

• Babes of Wrath vs Athena/Mercedes Moné

• FTR vs Bang Bang Gang

• Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin

• Conglomeration & Toni Storm vs DeathRiders

Zero Hour:

• Hyan/Maya World vs Sisters of Sin

#AEWWorldsEnd ZERO HOUR

7pm ET/4pm PT

This Saturday, 12/27!@SkyeByee + @TheJuliaHart vs @_TheHyan + @MayaWorldd The Sisters of Sin will face off vs the up and coming team of Hyan + Maya World in Chicago on the Worlds End Zero Hour, live THIS SATURDAY, 12/27! pic.twitter.com/Nr9N4Arc9t — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 26, 2025