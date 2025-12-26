AEW News and Notes

– Harley Cameron has been officially announced as a competitor for Pro Wrestling EVE’s Wrestle Queendom show on March 8, 2026.
FEEL THE WRAAAAATTHHH!!!!
Making her EVE debut at #WrestleQueendom 8 on Sunday March 8 @indigoatTheO2 Arena, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, it's HARLEY CAMERON!
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) December 25, 2025
– AEW posted:
“New York City has survived wars, riots, hookers and rats. And so have I.”
EXCLUSIVE: "Timeless" Toni Storm refuses to be rattled by Marina Shafir!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2025
– Today:
Friday afternoon, join Bryan Danielson, @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 as they preview the 2025 #AEWContinentalClassic Semifinals and Final happening at this Saturday's #AEWWorldsEnd!
"Inside the AEW Continental Classic" – only on the AEW YouTube channel at 3pm ET/12pm PT Friday! pic.twitter.com/Twl2Qr3u5d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2025
– Happy birthday to Mina Shirakawa:
Happy Birthday! @MinaShirakawa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2025