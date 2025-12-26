AEW News and Notes

– Harley Cameron has been officially announced as a competitor for Pro Wrestling EVE’s Wrestle Queendom show on March 8, 2026.

FEEL THE WRAAAAATTHHH!!!!

Making her EVE debut at #WrestleQueendom 8 on Sunday March 8 @indigoatTheO2 Arena, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, it's HARLEY CAMERON!

— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) December 25, 2025