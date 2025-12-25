Smackdown preview plus a Tony Khan note

Tony Khan reveals that he got a “very nice holiday gift” from David Zaslav that he will utilize in weeks to come.

“The person who is making the calls and always been a believer in AEW and continues to be is [President and CEO] David Zaslav. I just got a very nice holiday gift from him in fact that I will be utilizing in some fun ways in the weeks to come.”

(Source: TV Insider)

The card for tomorrow’s SmackDown…

– Joe Hendry Christmas Concert

– Joe Hendry vs. The Miz

– Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend

– Giulia & Kiana vs. Chelsea & Alba Fyre

– Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre segment

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (US Title)