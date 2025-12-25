Roxanne Perez says it was “absolute insanity” to be able to hit Cena with her finisher at Survivor Series

Roxanne Perez says it was “absolute insanity” to be able to hit John Cena with her finisher at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Cena defended the WWE Intercontinental Title against Dominik Mysterio at the November PPV. All of the Judgment Day got involved in the match and Perez hit Cena with Pop Rocks, but it took Liv Morgan’s return for Cena to lose to Mysterio.

Perez appeared on Going Ringside and was asked about working with Cena. She talked about the experience and Cena looking for feedback after the match. You can see highlights below:

On Hitting Cena With Pop Rocks:

“Oh yeah, absolutely [it was exciting]. So him versus The Rock, Once in a Lifetime. That storyline was actually what made me fall in love with pro wrestling. So the fact that I got to be a part of something with him on his retirement tour is just absolute insanity.

“When people ask me if I thought that all of this would be happening, if I’d be in the WWE. I say yes and no, because I did always think that I would make it here. Something always told me that I would make it possible. But I never expected all of these crazy things to come with it, like being in the ring with John Cena and giving him my finisher. Never expected that. So yeah, wrestling is crazy.”

On Working With Cena:

“Oh, he’s awesome. It’s just really inspiring that even at his level, he always wants to be better. After our match at Survivor Series, he brought us all together, everybody that was a part of that match. And the first thing he asked was, ‘Okay, what do you guys think we could have done better?’ As he’s like sweating and — I don’t know. It’s was just crazy that that’s like the first thing [he said].”

On Her Reaction To Cena Asking Her Input:

“Maybe a little bit [awkward], but I think it was mostly just inspiring. Because I feel like it really just shows that you can learn from anybody, and no one is better than anybody really, truly. So yeah, that was definitely something that I would take with me throughout my entire career.

“You just never stop learning, you never stop getting better. And even the best to ever do it, John Cena, he never stops getting better. Even, I’m pretty sure he asked himself that in his retirement match as well.”

(credit Going Ringside, 411mania.com for the transcription)