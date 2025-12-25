New Dynamite Diamond Ring winner crowned

A new Dynamite Diamond Ring winner was crowned yesterday on the Christmas Eve edition of Dynamite from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The final two in the battle royal, Ricochet and Bandido, squared off in a one-on-one match, with Bandido coming out victorious despite interference from Gates of Agony. Following the match, Ricochet and Gates of Agony continued their attack on Bandido and he was saved by Brody King.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring, which was introduced in 2019, has always been in the possession of MJF, who has won every single edition since then.

MJF was not involved in this year’s edition.

