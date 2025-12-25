Netflix still intends to release multi-part Hulk Hogan documentary

Netflix’s Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer said during an interview with The Varsity Podcast with John Ourand that the Hulk Hogan documentary which was being filmed when Hogan passed away is still in the works and will be released with other planned documentaries that Netflix has in the pipeline.

The unnamed Hogan documentary has been filming since 2024 and took an unexpected twist in July of this year when Hulk passed away.

Netflix crew recorded over 20 hours of new interviews with Hulk Hogan, his family, and those who he worked with so there is plenty of footage available.

The documentary is directed by Bryan Storkel and produced by Words + Pictures in association with WWE and Netflix.

It is expected to be a multi-part doc and not just one episode. No release date is available yet.

