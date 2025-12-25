Mark Henry recalls lying about Bryan Danielson’s height to get him signed by WWE

“I didn’t train Bryan Danielson, I just saw Bryan on TV and said ‘hey y’all need to get this dude’, because I saw a match he had and I was like ‘this dude is as good as people we’ve got in WWE’.

“And I lied, I told them he was like six feet tall because they wanted bigger guys, like 200 lbs, and Bryan’s 5′ 11” maybe.

“To have somebody that’s a Hall of Fame calibre wrestler that you can hang your hat on is pretty damn cool.”

(Source: Six Feet Under podcast)