12/25/25 TNA Impact Recap

– TNA has named The Hardys the 2025 Tag Team of the Year

– Mara Sada is revealed as the first captain for the Mystery Tag Match in the main event, joining Gia Claus as she opens her mystery gifts. After unwrapping all of them, Mara says she is happy with the partner or partners she ended up getting.

– Joe Hendry vs Randy Orton from WrestleMania 41 is the TNA Crossover Moment of the Year

– The Elegance Brand have been named the 2025 TNA Knockouts Tag Team of the Year

– The Elegance Brand have been named the 2025 TNA Knockouts Tag Team of the Year

– Leon Slater has been named the 2025 TNA X Division Star of the Year

– Ryan Nemeth was revealed as the second captain for the Mystery Tag Match. He questioned Gia about why Mara Sada was announced first, and Gia replied that Mara is on the Nice List, while Nemeth is on the Naughty List. Annoyed, Nemeth rushed through opening his gifts, disliked his final one, asked for a redo, and stormed off angrily as Gia jokingly called him a Scrooge.

– The 2025 Match of the Year was awarded to Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana at Rebellion in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Backstage, Ali accepted the award on behalf of Order 4, and the group closed their segment with “In Ali we trust.”

– Mike Santana was named the 2025 Male Wrestler of the Year. Backstage with his award, he said he fought and clawed his way to reach this point and promised to keep pushing forward.

– Chris Bey has been named the 2025 TNA Inspirational Wrestler of the Year

– The System have been named the 2025 TNA Faction of the Year

– Mara Sade, Dezmond Xavier, BDE, Eric Young & Cassie Lee defeat Ryan Nemeth, Mance Warner, Rosemary, Jake Something & Jessie McKay in a Christmas tag match to end TNA