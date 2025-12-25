12/25/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Jungle Jack Perry and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic, there was less than a minute left in the match when Kyle won with a Brainbuster.

– Kyle O’Reilly confirms with Roderick Strong that the Conglomeration are his friends also, and encourages Strong that he can defeat CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli in their Continental Classic Match.

– IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita defeated CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Mascara Dorada in a Blue League Match and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic.

– Roderick Strong defeated Claudio Castagnoli with 3 Jumping Knee Strikes and gained 3 points in the Continental Classic, after the match The Deathriders attacked Strong who was then saved by Mark Briscoe and Timeless Toni Storm.

– Timeless Toni Storm flattered by Mark Briscoe kissing her hand after helping out with the Deathriders.

– Pac and Kevin Knight went to a time limit draw and both gained 1 point in the Continental Classic, surprisingly the crowd didn’t boo the draw.

– Gabe Kidd again calls out Darby Allin for a match, even though Gabe thinks Darby’s still in the hospital, Lights Go Out, Darby appears with Sting’s bat and attempts an attack but Gabe Kidd took off then Darby agreed to the match at AEW Worlds End.

– #AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath defeated Hyan & Maya World, after the match they cut a promo about their Title defense this Saturday at AEW Worlds End against Athena & Mercedes Mone.

– Job Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to make it to 9 points and he clinches 2nd place in the Blue League. He will move on to the semi-finals this Saturday at Worlds End.