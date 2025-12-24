WWE News and Notes

– WWE SmackDown last Friday (Dec 19) pulled in 995,000 viewers in ratings. It was the second-lowest rated episode in SmackDown history, excluding the FS1 episodes.

– Netflix announces a WWE x Stranger Things collaboration for RAW on January 5, 2026.

– Roman Reigns is the early odds-on favorite to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, according to Odds Checker.

– Speakikng of Reigns, OTC took some time yesterday to deliver pizza to sick children in the hospital.

“It’s two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They don’t make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero.”