Update on WWE call ups

Multiple WWE NXT stars are expected to be officially called up to the main roster in the near future. Trick Williams will reportedly be featured in a segment on the December 26th edition of SmackDown, while Je’Von Evans was referenced on the December 22nd edition of RAW as a soon-to-be free agent from NXT.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that fans “can expect all the NXT talents that were spotlighted at the John Cena retirement show to be main roster bound sooner than later.” While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details…

“Joe Hendry and Sol Ruca, they’re all on the list. I don’t know when Sol Ruca’s coming, but number one, they put her over Bayley. I was told on the Sunday right after that show that all of those guys, when they got over – Oba Femi is too even though he’s the champion right now. They see Oba Femi as like a major main eventer. But all of those people that were on that show, the key was that when they got over to the ‘real’ audience, to the large audience that watched John Cena, it sped everything up. That was the thing. All those guys were going to be up anyway, but there’s a perception that, ‘Well, they’re big in their little bowl.’ But when you see them on the big bowl and they’re really over, that changed a lot of opinions real fast.” (quote courtesy of Cultaholic.com)