The Smashing Machine joining HBO Max on January 23

Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine movie will join HBO Max for streaming on January 23, 2026.

While the movie bombed in the box office, with only $11,411,388 in the United States and $9,702,919 internationally, it landed both Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

It’s the first major nomination for The Rock, who portrays former MMA star Mark Kerr in the movie.

Joining Johnson and Blunt on the cast are Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Bas Rutten, Ryan Bader, Satoshi Ishii, Yoko Hamamura, Paul Cheng, Cyborg Abreu, and Zoe Kosovic.

The movie is based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr and is directed by Benny Safdie and distributed by the A24 movie studio.

