Sam Adonis talks about a career choice that felt smart at the time

Sam Adonis recently talked about a career choice that felt smart at the time but ended up hurting him once the wrestling business shifted — especially after TKO/WWE bought Lucha Libre AAA. Adonis revealed that AAA offered him a contract about three years ago, but he turned it down. “It was not a bad deal, but it just wasn’t the right deal,” he explained. Both sides agreed to keep working together without paperwork because, at the time, “there was no reason to sign the contract.”

Adonis was still being flown in regularly, keeping his “notoriety and position in Mexico,” and working big shows. He actually saw the lack of a contract as a positive, saying, “as a wrestler, it’s a great thing to be able to do business with a high-profile company without a contract.” Being trusted to work major events like “main eventing Triplemanía” made him feel respected. AAA didn’t need to “lock you in” to trust him, and Adonis felt that “reflects very well on the wrestler.”

That outlook changed quickly once WWE and TKO entered the picture. “Once WWE and TKO bought AAA, I realized… I’m kind of removed from the package,” Adonis admitted. Because he never signed, “there’s no paperwork, there’s nothing tying me to Lucha Libre AAA,” and suddenly he was on the outside looking in. As AAA became “a TKO product and an intellectual property,” business sped up, merchandise moved, and Adonis realized there was “kind of nothing I could do about it.”

Despite that, Adonis is still active in Mexico, wrestling “two or three dates a month” and continuing to work with AAA talent. He explained that he’s one of the few wrestlers cleared to do so because “I’m respected,” and AAA trusts him since “they know that these guys are safe in my hands.” Still, he admitted there’s no clear plan for him, saying, “I don’t know if there’s any plans for me to be signed up any time soon.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Adonis said today’s wrestling world is completely unpredictable. “You almost can’t really compare a wrestler’s journey,” he said, adding that “none of the norms really apply anymore.” In hindsight, he called his AAA decision “the perfect example” of doing what he was taught was right, only to realize later that “it kind of bit me in the butt.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)