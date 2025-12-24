More WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul announced he’s auctioning off his ultra-rare PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card this February. The one-of-a-kind card, which he originally bought for $5.3 million and set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold, is now expected to fetch between $7 million and $12 million at auction.

– Bully Ray weighed in on the NXT Women’s North American Championship situation, saying “With all of the controversy surrounding this match and finish from last week, in my opinion, the best thing that NXT could do is leave that championship right where it is.” He emphasized that having Blake win at New Year’s Evil could backfire, noting “If Blake defeats Thea Hail at New Year’s Evil, you’re kind of just reinforcing the perception that is out there about the finish of the match from last week, because the perception is that something went wrong, something went awry.” Ray urged NXT not to overcorrect, stating “Don’t fix it. Leave it alone. I think it’s really good. I think you run with it. I think this is a definitive victory from Thea Hail.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

– WWE sources indicated that Cody Rhodes fulfilled the most Make-A-Wishes of any WWE Superstar in 2025, reports Fightful.

– Omos has been appearing on AAA, and the reception has been positive. More appearances are expected, but no explanation was given for his absence from WWE TV despite inquiries.

(Source: Fightful)