DDP on what it meant to Lex Luger to be inducted into the WWE hall of fame, LA Knight, Bron Breakker

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

What did it mean to see Lex Luger inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

“A lot. It should have been Sting, because that’s the real brotherhood of those two. But the bottom line is, we even tried to make it so we could both do it, because Sting is Sting. So being able to do that was strong. People have heard this story, but don’t realize that down Panama City Beach, where we built Page’s retreat, when you get off the bottom floor, there’s four floors. So you would come around and come out the door, which you can just roll out, and then you roll right onto my boardwalk that comes around the house and then goes straight out to the beach. I did that for Lex so he could roll and get out there and then get up and walk the rest of the way. We had great footage of him just putting his hand on my shoulder and walking like 15 feet, 20 feet. We had that, and we were going to rehearse it like once we get to Vegas. And when Lex went to get out of the car in Atlanta, the Uber, the guy came around with the chair, but he didn’t hold on to it. So when Lex went to sit on it, it slid, boom. He hit that concrete, and he felt so bad. He’s like, ‘D, I feel so bad I can’t walk, and I want to do this for you.’ This is about you, and we’re doing a documentary.”

So there’s going to be a Lex documentary at some point:

“That’s the goal. And it’s got to be when he’s hit that spot where he feels really comfortable, his physical and mental action will tell us when that is, and we’re not there yet, if anything for that hurdle. But he did get up those last, two steps and he did stand up there, that was really special. And his bonus son, as I call him, Jonathan, was right there to roll him out. And it was a special, special, special moment. It’s long overdue. I love Triple H. He made all that possible.”

Have you seen the comparisons between your career and LA Knight’s career?

“I love that kid, man. I love the tenacity of the stick to it; it took him a long time to get to that character. And he was good before that, but now he’s great. Hopefully, at some point, he gets a chance to really get that ball, because he can run with it, give him that damn ball, because that cat, he’s got it all. And people who say that he’s mimicking this character, that character, that’s so wrong. He’s a piece of all that. He grew up on all of us coming up wanting to do what we do, and now he’s doing it at its highest level. So I saw that article actually sent it to him, because it was really cool the way they [did it]. I thought it was just going to be a little blurb, but just comparing our careers.”

You know there’s a good chance that Bron Breakker could be a World Champion in 2026:

“I would love to see that. I haven’t talked to him probably in about a month or two, but humble, feet on the ground, and you got to know who you are. You don’t forget that, but you want to always try to keep your feet on the ground, because that’s the guys who continue to excel. You don’t want to be too much of a headache. And we know part of stories about guys that I won’t mention, that I’ve been a bit ahead of a headache to work with.”

Were it not for you, do you think Jake Roberts would still be here?

“Well, Jake would tell you that. It’s pretty unbelievable. When I think about knowing Jake as long as I have, and as well as I have that Macho Man, Roddy [Piper], Scott [Hall], Hulk [Hogan], Jake’s outlived everybody, wow, and been sober for over 14 years right now. When I see him and Cheryl together, boy, it’s amazing. Because you would think there is no way, but yeah, because when you have that real love, you just have to be in the right set of mind, and Jake is that guy now.”