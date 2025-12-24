AEW contract set to expire, updated Continental Classic standings

Anna Jay’s AEW contract is expected to be up in the Spring and she’s exploring her options outside of AEW.

– Continental Classic standings before the final block night:

Gold League:
Okada 6
Fletcher 6
Perry 6
Speedball 6
Knight 6
PAC 6

Blue League:
Takeshita 10 (Q)
Claudio 7
Dorada 6
Moxley 6
Orange 6
Roddy 0

6-WAY TIE WITH 6 POINTS IN BLUE LEAGUE.
Takeshita first one to qualify for semis.
Three more will be confirmed tomorrow.

