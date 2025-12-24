AEW contract set to expire, updated Continental Classic standings

– Anna Jay’s AEW contract is expected to be up in the Spring and she’s exploring her options outside of AEW.

– Continental Classic standings before the final block night:

Gold League:

Okada 6

Fletcher 6

Perry 6

Speedball 6

Knight 6

PAC 6

“Whether I've had to scratch or claw or bite my way to it, that is two wins on the board against two of the very best in the game today.”

