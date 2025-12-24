12/24/25 AEW Dynamite on 34th Street Coverage

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy gets a quick roll-up for a two count, and then gets another right after. Cassidy takes Takeshita down and gets a crucifix pin for another two count. Takeshita kicks Cassidy to the outside and follows with a suplex onto the apron. Takeshita sits down onto Cassidy’s back, but Cassidy comes back and slams Takeshita into the corner. Cassidy delivers two DDTs and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two again. Cassidy delivers right hands in the corner and follows with his shin kicks.

Takeshita puts Cassidy up top, but Cassidy comes back with a hurricanrana. Cassidy delivers a few dropkicks, but Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita delivers a back elbow and goes for an avalanche Raging Fire, but Cassidy counters with a stundog millionaire. Cassidy DDTs Takeshita on the floor and gets him back into the ring, but Takeshita drops him with a lariat and gets the pin fall. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Takeshita comes back with a wheelbarrow German suplex. They exchange shots and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch for a two count. Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch, but Takeshita counters with a knee to the face. Takeshita brings Cassidy to the apron, but Cassidt counters with Beach Break.

Takeshita slams Cassidy into the barricade and goes for a kick, but Cassidy dodges and delivers the Orange Punch to send Takeshita into the crowd. Takeshita gets back into the ring at the nine count, and then Cassidy gets a pair of two counts. Takeshita dodges the Orange Punch, and then Cassidy counters Raging Fire into another two count. Takeshita immediately delivers Raging Fire and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

A vignette airs for Gabe Kidd where he calls out Darby Allin.

—

A video recap of the feud between the Bang Bang Gang and FTR airs, with the Gang challenging FTR to a Chicago Street Fight at Worlds End.

—

Match 2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Mascara Dorada vs. Roderick Strong

Strong applies a wrist-lock, but Dorada turns it into one of his own. Dorada goes behind for a waist-lock, but Strong turns it back into a wrist-lock. Dorada gets to the ropes, but Strong takes him down and applied a side-headlock. Dorada gets free, but Strong goes behind for a rear chin-lock. Dorada gets free again and applies a modified surfboard submission. Dorada gets into a pinning combination, but Strong grabs the ropes at two. Strong sends Dorada to the apron, but Dorada comes back with a hurricanrana. Dorada sends Strong to the outside, but Strong slams him onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dorada delivers an enzuigiri and takes Strong down with an arm-drag. Dorada sends Strong to the outside and drops him with another arm-drag. Dorada gets Strong back into the ring and delivers a senton for a two count. Strong comes back with a kick to the face and an enzuigiri, and then follows with a knee strike in the corner. Strong slams Dorada down and goes for the cover, but Dorada kicks out at two. Strong delivers the Sick Kick and goes for another cover, but Dorada kicks out again. Dorada comes back with a hurricanrana and gets a two count.

Strong delivers a back-breaker and goes for End of Heartache, but Dorada counters with a kick to the face. Dorada connects with a Shooting Star Press and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mascara Dorada

—

A video package airs, which highlights the Sports Illustrated awards that AEW won.

—

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander, and the number one contender, Jamie Hayter. They shake hands, and Statlander says she decided to give Hayter a title shot because she knows what it’s like to get things taken away. Statlander says when she thought she was on top, she had it all taken away, just like Hayter. Statlander says she is the World Champion because she deserves to be, and tells Hayter to fear her for what she has become. Statlander tells Hayter to prove to her that she is ready to reclaim her throne.

Hayter says she has plenty of things to add, and goes for the Hayterade. Statlander blocks it, and Hayter says the last time she hit Statlander with it, she didn’t get back up. They argue with each other before referees rush out to pull them apart.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

MJF vs. Dustin Waller

MJF takes Waller down and delivers right hands. MJF slams Waller into the corner and drags his face across the top rope. MJF takes Waller down again and then drops him with a pelvic thrust. Waller comes back with a chop, but MJF slaps him and drops him with a hammer-lock DDT. MJF applies the Salt of the Earth, and Waller taps out.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, MJF grabs a mic, but he is interrupted by Adam Page. Page appears in the crowd, and then Swerve Strickland’s music hits. Strickland also appears in the crowd, and then Page tells MJF that the no contact agreement was for England, and they are in the Hammerstein now. Page tells MJF to go ahead and say what he was going to say and walks to ringside. Page tells MJF to use his insults, but he is getting his ass beat. Strickland walks down as well, but they are met by the Opps Dojo guys. Page and Strickland beat them down and get into the ring.

MJF causes them to almost hit each other and Samoa Joe appears on the ring. Joe says the guys were out there to expose MJF, Strickland, and Page’s true natures, and it seems the hatred spread a little further than they anticipated. Joe says he is coming for each of them one by one, and all their hopes and dreams come to an end at Worlds End. Joe tells them to use their snappy catchphrases to send the people home happy and says he will see them soon.

Page drops MJF with a right hand, and then Strickland delivers the House Call. Page wraps the chain around MJF’s neck and Strickland says MJF actually likes all of the fans. Strickland says MJF likes the fans responding to him, because it feeds his fragile ego. Strickland says he has never met a piece of garbage like MJF and MJF is more of a “Diddy” than anyone else. Strickland says a lot of guys have fell victim after dealing with MJF, whereas he makes everyone better. Strickland says he is a better human being than MJF will ever be, and tells him he will see him at Worlds End as Page finished choking MJF out.

—

Backstage, Renee interviews The Babes of Wrath. Harley Cameron says they will welcome Hyan and Maya World to AEW with a taste of wrath tomorrow night, and Willow Nightingale says she needs a confidence boost right now. They hype each other up, and then give Renee some props as well. Cameron tells Athena and Mercedes Mone that they are coming for them at Worlds End.

—

Match 4 – Dynamite Diamond Ring Final Match

Bandido vs. Ricochet (w/Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

They lock up and back into the corner. Ricochet applies a hammer-lock, and then takes Bandido down with an arm-drag. Ricochet gets a two count with a crucifix pin, and Bandido comes back with a few quick strikes and a dropkick. Ricochet comes back with a shot to Bandido’s head and sends him to the apron. Bandido smacks Ricochet’s head and follows with right hands. Ricochet comes back with a chop, but Bandido press-slams Ricochet onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet slams Bandido down and stomps on him. Ricoche drives his knee into Bandido’s back, but Bandido comes back with elbow strikes. Ricochet comes back with a brain-buster and follows with a suplex on the apron. Bandido comes back with a suplex on the floor and they get back into the ring. They exchange pin attempts, and Ricochet slams Bandido down by his hair. Ricochet delivers Vertigo and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. Bandido delivers a poison-rana and goes for 21 Plex, but Ricochet lands on his feet and gets a roll-up for a two count.

Bandido counters a hurricanrana and slams Ricochet with a stuffed Liger Bomb for a two count. Bandido goes for a frog splash, but Ricochet dodges. Bandido delivers a thrust kick and follows with the X Knee. Bandido goes for 21 Plex, but Kaun and Liona get involved. Ricochet delivers a low-blow and goes for Spirit Gun, but Bandido rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bandido

-After the match, Ricochet beats Bandido down, but Brody King rushes the ring as Kaun and Liona help Ricochet out of the ring.

—

Outside the arena, Lexy Nair interviews Darby Allin. She says Allin is now cleared to compete, and Allin says he has had a lot of time to think since he has been off. She asks him about Gabe Kidd, and he says he has bigger things to worry about. Kidd attacks him from behind and the camera feed cuts out. It comes back on and Kidd slams Allin into the wall. Kidd drags Allin up some stairs and chokes him before delivering a body shot. Kidd kicks Allin back down the stairs.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa

Shirakawa delivers kicks in the corner and takes Shafir down. Shirakawa slams Shafir’s knee into the mat repeatedly, and then guillotines it over the middle rope. Shirakawa trips Shafir up and connects with a splash for a one count. Shafir comes back and throws Shirakawa to the outside. Shirakawa trips Shafir up again and follows with a missile dropkick for a two count. Shirakawa delivers kicks and follows with shots to Shafir’s back, but Shafir counters back with a slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shirakawa drops Shafir with a shot from the ropes and gets a two count. Shirakawa delivers right hands and goes for the Uraken, but Shafir ducks. Shirakawa delivers a kick and applies the Figure Four, but Shafir manipulates Shirakawa’s fingers to break the hold. Shirakawa comes back with the Uraken and runs the ropes, but Shafir counters into Mother’s Milk and Shirakawa passes out.

Winner: Marina Shafir

-After the match, Shafir applies the hold again, but Toni Storm comes to the ring to make the save. Shafir drops Storm with one kick to leave both of them laying.

—

Last week, Lexy interviewed The Elite after their match. Matt Jackson says they finally got reunited with Kenny Omega and got their money, but he and Nick are not cleared to compete for the rest of the year. Omega says whether they are tagging or not, they will always be the Elite and have each other’s backs. Omega says this will allow him to handle some business and take care of something he should have taken care of a long time ago.

—

The same video from Jox Moxley from last week airs, where he says he is going to make sure he leaves it all in the ring for what’s left of the Continental Classic.

—

Match 6 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Jack Perry vs. PAC

They lock up and PAC backs Perry into the ropes. They lock up again and PAC wrenches Perry’s arm. Perry counters into a wrist-lock, but PAC counters right back and they go into the ropes again. PAC wrenches Perry’s neck and drops him down. PAC runs the ropes, but Perry comes back with a dropkick. PAC backs Perry into the ropes again and grinds his boot into Perry’s face. Perry comes back with a hurricanrana that sends PAC to the outside. Perry runs the ropes, but PAC walks around the ring. Perry drops PAC with a bulldog and sends him into the barricade with a dive through the ropes.

Perry gets PAC back into the ring and delivers an elbow strike from the top for a one count. Perry goes up top again, but PAC rolls to the floor. PAC kicks Perry in the knee and drops him with a snap suplex as the show heads to a commercial.