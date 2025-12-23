WWE News and Notes

– Seth Rollins (via Mohr Stories) gives an update on the timetable for his recovery, estimates three or four months left:

“I have a few more months left with my shoulder. I had the rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine from where we’re talking right now.

So, you know, I got another three months, four months at least.”

– Je’Von Evans is expected to be called up to the WWE main roster on a full time basis early in 2026.

– In a recent interview, Evans was asked what are some future dream matches of his:

* CM Punk

* Rey Mysterio

– Austin Theory comments after “leading” The Vision to victory on last night’s WWE Raw: