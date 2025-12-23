WWE changing announce teams, Jerry Lawler update

– Another change up coming to the WWE Broadcasting Teams heading into 2026

Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the RAW commentary team.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will be the team for SmackDown.

– Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler opened up about his health following a recent stroke, revealing that it has left him colorblind. Despite this, he remains hopeful about one final wrestling match, saying, “I have not put it out of my mind. We have one more match in there somewhere.” On his vision changes, Lawler explained, “Because I’m colorblind and I can’t see the colors, and this is black and white.”

(Source: Action News 5)