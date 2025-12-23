Warner Bros. Discovery’s future remains uncertain after the company announced plans to pursue a sale to Netflix. Meanwhile, Paramount has made a hostile takeover bid but Warner Bros. Discovery has advised its shareholders to reject Paramount’s offer.

While speaking to TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s status with WBD…

“I think we have a lot of certainty and are very excited. 2025 is the most exciting year yet for AEW and our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery was reimagined this year and will continue for years to come. We’re locked in with TNT, TBS, and HBO Max for over two more years. The future is bright for us for years to come. The person who is making the calls and always been a believer in AEW and continues to be is [President and CEO] David Zaslav. I just got a very nice holiday gift from him in fact that I will be utilizing in some fun ways in the weeks to come. The man who first asked me to launch AEW Collision and bring more wrestling back to TNT along with the great Dynamite on TBS, which is our flagship show. It’s the longest running primetime professional wrestling show in the history of TBS and TNT.”