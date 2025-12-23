Tidbits: The Hardy Boyz, Bryan Danielson, Andrade, and El Phantasmo

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
170

– In an interview with Mike Gilbert, Matt Hardy confirms that he and Jeff have re-signed with TNA Wrestling ahead of their AMC debut.

– Andrade will be on HOG on Friday, February 20th:

Bryan Danielson shared that crude humor still gets a big laugh out of him, admitting he finds certain jokes especially hilarious. He said, “I especially find flaccid penis jokes to be the funniest thing in the world,” adding that he laughs at them regardless of who tells them and even compares the humor to “Gonzo from the Muppets.”

(Source: The Nikki and Brie Show)

– El Phantasmo vs Chris Brookes for the IWGP TV Title has been added to Wrestle Kingdom 20. Making the card 8 matches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here