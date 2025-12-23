Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results

On Sunday night, AEW taped matches at the Hammerstein Ballroom for the December 25th 2025 edition of AEW Collision. Here are the results ..

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher def. Jack Perry.

* Kyle O’Reilly says he has a bulging disc in his neck and a fractured arm, which is why he’s been sidelined. O’Reilly gives Roderick Strong a pep talk.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita def. Mascara Dorada.

* Darby Allin is cleared to compete. Gabe Kidd has challenged him for Worlds End. Kidd attacks him during the interview and pushes him down a flight of stairs.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong def. Claudio Castagnoli.

* Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta attack Strong after the match. Mark Briscoe makes the save. Toni Storm helps Briscoe & Strong after Marina Shafir gets involved.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) in a Chicago Street Fight at AEW Worlds End.

* Stokely Hathaway cuts a promo.

* Continental Classic Gold League: PAC vs. Kevin Knight goes to a time limit draw.

* Gabe Kidd says Darby Allin is in the ICU. Allin appears with the bat and accepts Kidd’s challenge for Worlds End.

* Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) def. Hayan & Maya World.

* Babes of Wrath tell a Christmas story.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy.

* Takeshita and Moxley make the semifinals of the Continental Classic.

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kazuchika Okada def. Mike Bailey.

* Okada and Fletcher make the semifinals of the Continental Classic.

* Fletcher will face Moxley in the semifinals while Okada will face Takeshita.

