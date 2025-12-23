Seth Rollins on Vince Russo and Jim Cornette: “I hate them both”

– Seth Rollins was pretty blunt about Vince Russo and Jim Cornette: “I hate them both – I think they’re both jackasses.” He says if he had to pick, he’d go with Cornette, since he’s met him and thinks he’s entertaining: “I’ve hung out with Cornette because Cornette was a booker of mine. He was fine. He’s super entertaining. I mean, the guy can still cut a promo.”

But Rollins also thinks Cornette is a bit of a product of the “hot-take culture”: “He has to say the craziest thing that comes to his brain, and that’s how he makes his money on his podcast.” As for Russo, Rollins doesn’t hold back: “That guy’s an idiot…just a hanger-on.” He also pointed out Cornette’s real dislike for Russo: “He hates Vince Russo with a passion. That is real.”

(Source: Mohr Stories)