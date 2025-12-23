More details on AEW’s original plan to host first Dynamite at MSG

Tony Khan goes into detail of how MSG almost hosted the first episode of AEW Dynamite & why it fell through.

With World’s End this Saturday, Tony was taking questions during the Media Call. One question was asked over the timeline of how MSG almost hosted the very first episode of Dynamite!!! The reason why it fell through, it would have upset “somebody.”

“I got a call from somebody who no longer works there, who I have a very good relationship, who actually works in a building and a building we frequent. He called and said, ‘I would love to have AEW here and we’d love to be the home of the first Dynamite.’ It would have been early 2019, and we hadn’t announced or scheduled the first show yet, but there was excitement and hype around it.

“I was offered to go there and we were really interested in it. Once we started to have more calls, they called me back and said, ‘We were really excited about it, but after doing more research, it probably won’t be more viable for us. We thought it was a great idea.’ I have respect for the person who called me. He said, ‘it’s not me.’ He was very apologetic and nice about it. I told him it’s nothing personal against him and I understood why his bosses felt that way. (Tony Khan)

(Source: AEW World’s End Media Call)