Mercedes Moné reflects on her journey to making history in AEW’s first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match, describing it as “bigger than fear, bigger than comfort. It was history waiting to be made.” Coming from Italy and stepping into a brutal new environment, she embraced the unknown while drawing on her experience from some of the most demanding matches in wrestling, including Falls Count Anywhere, Money in the Bank, and earning her title as “the Boss of the Cell.” One defining moment in her career came when she became “the first woman to main event a PPV in my hometown of Boston inside Hell in a Cell,” an opportunity that left her “breaking down in tears— from nerves, excitement and gratitude.”

Entering Blood & Guts, Mercedes admits she was “nervous,” confronting a match that “doesn’t even officially begin until every competitor has entered the cage,” where surviving waves of punishment tests both the mind and body. What struck her most was the dedication of the AEW women, all of whom “showed up willing to sacrifice their bodies to prove that women belong in the most brutal environments this sport has to offer.” She recounts enduring beds of nails, tables, kendo sticks, mirrors, and other extreme hazards, emphasizing that “we prepare, we communicate, and we trust one another to make it out alive.”

The physical toll was immense: “I walked out of that match with thumbtacks stuck in my hands and lodged in my shoes. I carried a deep bruise on my arm after being cracked with a pool stick. My back ached for weeks after crashing through a table from nearly twelve feet in the air off the top of the structure.” Yet, the pain was matched by pride. For Mercedes, Blood & Guts isn’t just about violence. It’s about courage. It’s about trust. It’s about women demanding space in places they were once told they didn’t belong.”

Ultimately, she frames the match as more than just a wrestling contest: “This wasn’t just a match. This was history.”

(Source: Moné Mag Vol 3 Issue 44)