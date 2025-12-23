Logan Paul on learning from Paul Heyman

Logan Paul opened up about the lessons he’s learned from Paul Heyman, emphasizing how valuable Heyman’s guidance has been for his growth in wrestling. “That guy is a wealth of knowledge. I spend every second I can with him backstage when we’re not wrestling, just learning the craft. He’s taught me a bunch.” Paul highlighted how Heyman acts as a stabilizing influence, helping him navigate tricky situations with professionalism: “One thing that he’s definitely taught me is that with him by my side, I have someone on the executive team who can speak for me so I don’t have to make stupid decisions backstage where I would lose my job, like attacking CM Punk because he pisses me off.” Instead of acting impulsively, Logan can rely on Heyman to advocate for him: “Instead of doing that, I can just go to Paul Heyman and he can talk to the executives and handle it professionally. He keeps me in check.”

(Source: First Take)