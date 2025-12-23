Harley Cameron says she did have help from WWE early on in her wrestling career and is thankful for that, but feels lucky and proud to have landed in AEW after

“I will say thank you to [WWE] because thanks to them, I have my green card. Thanks to them, I learned to wrestle. They helped me with my wrestling training to Flatbacks. I believe they went through transitional stages where in their office, certain people were perhaps released from the company. They went through some big changes. A lot of people were in, a lot of people were out, that kind of thing. I guess fate didn’t lead me in that direction.

In the interim of not knowing what was going on, I had an opportunity to be at AEW Dark. Then I had another opportunity there, and then I was offered the contract with AEW. After being in this country for so long and knowing that I want to be a professional wrestler, and this door opened for me, I went to AEW, and I’m so glad I did because I feel like it’s where I was meant to be.

Definitely no dirty, greasy story there or anything, but [WWE] definitely helped me with my wrestling journey. Just AEW snatched me up… I don’t know where the interest was lost in the journey, but AEW found me, and I’m very, very lucky… I’m so proud to be working there. So proud to be a belt holder now, first ever Tag Team Champion with Willow. So, I think that sometimes when you think the universe is saying no to you, it’s because it has other plans.”

(source: Ariel Helwani)