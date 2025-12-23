Fan pays for a wild Ric Flair wedding cameo (video)

The fan, who even has a Flair tattoo, got a wild warning from the WWE hall of famer to ‘stay her girlfriend’ amid Flair’s pitch against marriage—drawing from his own five divorces.

Furious, the buyer left a one-star review calling it the worst gift ever, especially after expecting a sweet shoutout from his idol.

"There’s too many women out here…. Why would you get married motherf*cker?" – Ric Flair to someone who paid him nearly $1000 on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/61r3J1KaUu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 24, 2025