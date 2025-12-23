Fan pays for a wild Ric Flair wedding cameo (video)

Steve Gerweck
The fan, who even has a Flair tattoo, got a wild warning from the WWE hall of famer to ‘stay her girlfriend’ amid Flair’s pitch against marriage—drawing from his own five divorces.

Furious, the buyer left a one-star review calling it the worst gift ever, especially after expecting a sweet shoutout from his idol.

