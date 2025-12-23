Diamond Dallas Page on plans changing for WrestleMania 39

Diamond Dallas Page has noted that Cody Rhodes was told for months that he was going to win at WrestleMania 39, before plans changed.

“I look at him losing that first time, I’ll never forget that conversation that we had because he was told he was going over that first time, for a long time. Then things started to change, and they do. They just change. I would never believe something as big as that was going to happen until I was on my way to the ring and there was no way they could change it.

“But I said to him, I said, ‘Really? Is it really that bad if you don’t win? Is it really? Because I knew you were going to say that.’ I said, ‘You know man? You don’t win, they want it more.’ And then following year, where are you? And he has to go through the hurdles with The Rock and all of that.

“There’s one thing I try to instil in everyone, because Cody’s not the only person that I talk to coming up through the business. I talk to a lot of kids, men and women. Something that looks like the worst thing that happens to you, in my life, in my vision, the video game I’m playing, it has always been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)