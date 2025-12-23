D-Von Dudley says his in ring career is over

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has made it clear that his in-ring career is officially finished, and he believes his final match was the perfect way to close that chapter. Reflecting on his last performance at Bound For Glory, D-Von said the realization came naturally that it was time to walk away. “Is this it? Yes, that was it,” he explained. “I don’t feel like I could go and do another match that will top what we did at Bound For Glory.”

D-Von emphasized that returning for another match would do more damage than good, not only physically but to his legacy as a performer. “I think if I go in there and do another match, it will hurt me as an individual, as a performer,” he said, noting that Bound For Glory represented the highest point he could reach. “I’m not going to get any better than that.”

After spending more than three decades in the wrestling business, D-Von feels fulfilled and at peace with his decision. “Yeah, it’s over,” he stated bluntly. “I gave 33 years of my body, my life to the wrestling business,” a sacrifice he says he’s thankful for. He also expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career, saying he’s “very grateful, not only to the business, but the fans.”

Now, D-Von’s priorities are firmly centered on his family, especially his younger children. “But now it’s time for me to give my time to my kids,” he explained. He shared that he has “a two year-old, a five year-old and a seven year-old,” and while his older children are grown, these are the years he doesn’t want to miss. “Those are the three I want to concentrate on.”

D-Von was honest about the toll wrestling can take on family life and why he refuses to make that sacrifice anymore. “I don’t want them to feel neglected in any way, shape or form,” he said. “I don’t want to sacrifice myself for the business anymore,” he added, making his stance clear: “My kids come first.”

(Source: Denise Salcedo’s YouTube)