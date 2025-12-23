Arn Anderson on what sets Cody Rhodes’ AEW run apart from WWE

Arn Anderson talked about what really sets Cody Rhodes’ AEW run apart from WWE. He said in AEW, “He had full control of his destiny,” which is a big deal compared to WWE, which he called “very strict and regimented” with “a pecking order of people in charge.” With WWE now under TKO, he added, “It’s become a mega company if that was possible, multi-billionaire company.”

Anderson also pointed out that in AEW, talent gets more access to leadership: “You’ve got a lot more hands on with AEW and the talent talking to Tony Khan than you do with WWE,” something he thinks “I don’t know if that’ll ever change.”

Basically, Cody had way more freedom in AEW—“full control of his destiny”—while WWE is more structured and hierarchical.

(Source: Denise Salcedo’s YouTube)