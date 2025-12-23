12/23/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – December 23, 2025

• Lola Vice beats Izzi Dame

After the match, Kelani Jordan attacks Lola.

• Thea Hail celebrates becoming the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Blake Monroe interrupts and challenges her to a rematch for the Title at NXT New Year’s EVIL

Thea accepts and it’s made official.

• Tavion Heights beats Eli Knight to advance to the next round of The WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament

• Oba Femi & Leon Slater have a Sit Down Interview

Slater says his fight against Oba will be the most complicated of his career, and will give it eveything he has to walk out of NXT New Year’s EVIL as the new NXT Champion.

Oba says he proved in his match against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event that he is The Ruler of WWE, and Leon will find out in 2 weeks that he is not ready to stand against him.

• Ava holds a meeting between Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans

Ava announces they will have a match on the Last NXT of 2025, and that it will end there for both of them.

• Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye beat Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Arianna Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match

• Lexis King beats Andre Chase to advance to the next round of The WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament.

• Chelsea Green beats Sol Ruca to retain the Women’s United States Title with help from Alba Fyre.

After the match, Sol & Zaria take out Chelsea & Alba with The Sol Snatcher & Spear to stand tall.