WWE Raw Results 12/22/25

WWE Raw returns tonight with a new episode that was taped last week in Hershey, PA., featuring CM Punk and Rey Mysterio teaming up to take on two members of The Vision, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka and more.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 22, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 22, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then see the usual show-opening arrival shots of various Superstars scheduled for action this evening.

The Vision Backstage With Austin Theory

Paul Heyman is walking in with Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed. They look offscreen, and Heyman tells Breakker and Reed he’ll handle it. They walk off, and Heyman approaches Austin Theory. Heyman asks what he’s doing. Theory says he wanted people to feel his actions before they saw his face.

Theory says he’s made some bad decisions, got comfortable, and got injured. Then he saw The Vision. They didn’t wait for anything. They took. Now, Theory takes. Theory wants to take the opportunity to help The Vision tonight. Heyman shrugs and says, “Interesting. Very interesting.” Heyman walks off.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Backstage, we see Rhea Ripley saying she can’t protect IYO SKY out there from Kairi Sane and Asuka, so she asks IYO to stay backstage tonight. IYO sadly agrees. The two hug and off “Mami” goes for opening action. In the arena, she makes her way out.

Asuka and Kairi Sane come out as well. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Rhea attacks right away. Asuka misses a kick and Rhea mounts and punches her. Headbutt by Rhea, goes for Riptide, but Asuka flips out and rolls outside.

Rhea follows her out and punches her against the barricade. Kairi talks some junk and gets Rhea’s attention so Asuka can knock her off the apron and throw her into the barricade. We go to commercial. Asuka works Rhea over in the corner when we return. Asuka with some strikes in the corner.

Asuka knees Rhea to the mat and covers for two. Asuka Kawada kicks Rhea. Rhea fights back, knees her, Asuka with a backslide for two. Rhea gets tripped up by Kairi and Asuka dropkicks her. Asuka kicks away while I enjoy Kairi’s ringside work. She’s fun to watch. Rhea with a slap after blocking a kick.

Clotheslines by Rhea. Back suplex into a faceplant by Rhea, then a dropkick. Kick gets a two count on Asuka. Riptide is gone for, Asuka turns it into a small package for two. Spinning backfist and kicks by Asuka. Rhea with a kick after Asuka goes off the ropes, both women are down. We go to commercial again.

Now we see a strike exchange. Rhea goes for the Prism Lock, Asuka picks the ankle and locks it up. Asuka hits a German suplex and kicks her down for two. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Rhea evades. Kick by Rhea, she goes to the middle rope but Asuka follows. Rhea blocks the superplex.

She then bends Asuka in the corner and kicks her in the face. Wheelbarrow faceplant gets two for Rhea. The fans say it’s awesome. Rhea motions for the Razor’s Edge, Asuka rolls out and gets a two count on Rhea. Asuka gets caught by Rhea, they jostle on the apron until Asuka German suplexes Rhea.

Asuka jumps into a Rhea superkick. Rhea knees Asuka out of the ring. Cannonball off the apron by Ripley! Rhea goes up top, but Kairi knocks her off! IYO SKY runs down! IYO smacks Kairi and gets on the apron. Kairi trips IYO on the apron! IYO’s injured back is in pain. As Rhea checks on IYO, Asuka rolls her up for the win.

Winner: Asuka

Paul Heyman Talks To The Vision About Austin Theory

The Vision ask Paul Heyman about Theory. Paul points out that Bronson was nowhere a year ago. Bron wasn’t calling any shots or main eventing last year. Someone had a vision for the two of them, and he also has one for Austin Theory.

Theory will either carry out the Vision tonight, or the Vision will make sure he’s carried out. Bron lets Bronson know that he has his back tonight, but he doesn’t have Theory’s. On that ominous, open-ended note, the show moves on.

Maxxine Dupri Confronts Becky Lynch

“The Man” Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Becky says that Maxxine isn’t the legitimate Intercontinental Champion, and Becky is. The fans are very upset about all this corruption. ‘Petty Pearce’ won’t do anything about it.

Becky has the best lawyers in the country, and the Netflix bigwigs encouraged her to go to Michigan. The fans are apparently chanting that Maxxine sucks, per Becky. She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time, she’s not the only one that says it.

Maxxine Dupri comes out. She heard Becky. Sports Illustrated was right, Becky’s the greatest of all time and she’s just a rookie. A rookie that beat the greatest of all time! Maxxine beat her three times. Becky can have her title shot any time or place.

Maxxine says she will stop at nothing until he beats Becky again. She’s your Intercontinental Champion. Maxxine tells her to take it on the chin like the man she claims to be. Becky looks like someone who’s afraid her best years are behind her. Becky slaps Maxxine down.

Becky grabs the title belt and yells at Maxxine about how she owns it. Becky poses with the title before beating on Maxxine some more. Maxxine fights back and gets the ankle lock. Maxxine grapevines the leg! Becky taps out. Apparently you still release the hold if there isn’t a bell. Becky bails.

Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

Adam Pearce tells Je’Von Evans about his match, and says they can talk about his future afterward. Evans is pleased. Stephanie Vaquer is not pleased. She wants both Nikki & Raquel in a match. Adam loves a fighting champion, and makes the match official for next week.

Rayo with a headlock, off the ropes, shoulder-blocks exchanged. Evans wins there, bounces around and dropkicks Rayo. Rayo takes Evans down and works the left arm. Chop in the corner. Rayo with an armbar. Evans with a bouncy rana. Rayo gets in the ropes, backdrops Evans.

Evans lands on his feet, evades the dive and hits one of his own! We go to commercial. Rayo arm drags Evans off the top rope! Rayo stomps Evans down and again works the left arm. Evans fights back, but Rayo hits a punch. Evans comes back with a speedy kick.

That sounds like a proper description, sure. Clothesline, vertical suplex by Evans. Evans kips up, springs up top and hits the forearm for two. Grande distracts the referee while Bravo interferes with Evans. Rayo with a foul, then he hits the Michinoku Driver for two.

Rayo kicks away at Evans, slaps him in the face. Evans responds with a couple of kicks, but Rayo with a couple of his own. Red Dot gets the two count for Evans. Rayo blocks the Cody Cutter with a forearm, then goes up top. Evans evades the Moonsault, then hits the Cody Cutter for the win.

Winnerr: Je’Von Evans

Backstage With WWE World Tag-Team Champions

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelly. She is standing by with the reigning WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. She asks about their upcoming match with The Usos. Dragon says they’re going to bring fire. AJ says they’re better than the best.

CM Punk & Rey Mysterio Are Ready For Tonight

We see a brief shot of CM Punk and Rey Mysterio talking strategy and hockey ahead of their tag-team showdown against two members from The Vision later in the show.

Bron Breakker Talks CM Punk

Bron Breakker talks about his attack on Punk last week, and how it was easy. Punk doesn’t care about his wife or anyone except himself. Punk’s a self-centered piece of trash. Bron wonders if he’ll get the 2025 watered-down version, or the Best in the World.

The result will be the same either way. He hopes Punk saved all his money and cashed all his checks. After the match, Punk won’t be worth a dollar to anyone.

Nikki Bella Will Destroy Stephanie Vaquer’s Title Reign Next Week

Michael Cole and Corey Graves are told to shut up by Nikki Bella, who hops on top of the announce table. Nikki says it seems like everyone’s forgotten who she is. She is Nikki Bella, a legend, a Hall of Famer, and a former champion.

This is what champions look like. How would they know what champions look like? The Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, or Ohio State. Nikki destroyed Raquel’s face, next week she will destroy Stephanie’s reign.

Stephanie’s a big deal in the ring, but Nikki’s a big deal everywhere. It’s time the title was around the waist of a true global Superstar, the one and only Nikki Bella. Corey’s speechless. “I’ve never been this close to a star that big!” Gotta love Corey.

>Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

After that we shift gears and get ready for our next match of the evening, which will be one-on-one action in the women’s division. Bayley comes out accompanied by Lyra Valkyria. Roxanne Perez makes her way out along with Liv Morgan.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Roxanne evades Bayley early. Roxanne with a shove. Bayley to Belly gets a two count. Corey talks to Liv while Roxanne works over Bayley’s leg. Bayley bounces Roxanne off the top turnbuckle.

Roxanne trips Bayley and bounces her knee off the steel ring post. We see a shot of that again as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Bayley shove Roxanne down, but Roxanne hits a palm strike and a side leg-sweep for two.

Bayley wins a strike exchange and clotheslines Roxanne before hitting the Thesz Press. Raquel Rodriguez appears at ringside. Bayley hits a side slam for two. Raquel climbs on the apron, but Lyra kicks her down. Liv tosses Lyra over the announce booth.

Roxanne hits the cartwheel double knees for two. Bayley blocks a leg lock, sunset flips Roxanne into the corner. Cover gets two. Liv trips Bayley, then distracts the referee so Roxanne can remove the middle turnbuckle padding. Bayley goes face-first into it.

Raquel distracts the referee while Roxanne has Bayley covered. Raquel and Liv have a discussion with Roxanne before Lyra dives onto them. Lyra yells at Bayley and slaps her. Bayley laughs and goes crazy on Roxanne. Double knees in the corner and a top-rope elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Bayley

Bronson Reed Talks To Austin Theory

Backstage, we see Bronson Reed. He tells Austin Theory that The Vision are the big leagues, and he should follow his lead. Austin isn’t his kid, and he’ll start the match. Bronson can follow his lead. Interesting developments there. On the show goes.

The Judgment Day Business

The Judgment Day men hear the complaints of the women. Liv says they’re all trying to help each other. The Judgment Day is a family. It’s Christmas, let’s all get on the same page. Raquel storms off after some smack talk by Roxanne.

Gunther Confronted By Some Of John Cena’s Friends

We see Gunther talking in a different area backstage just before heading into a commercial break. We will hear from “The Ring General,” who will no-doubt boast about making John Cena “tap out like a b*tch” some more. On that note, we head to a quick advertising time out.

Gunther makes his way to the ring. The fans don’t sound impressed. Gunther smiles and poses on the turnbuckles while the crowd boos. Gunther teases talking a time or two, then hops onto the announce table. Gunther asks Michael for a clap and he gets one.

Gunther says that the fans shouldn’t be mad at him. They should be mad at the guy that tapped out like a little bitch! Gunther throws the microphone down. The theme for CM Punk hit. CM Punk marches down to the ring. He stares Gunther down nose to nose in the middle of the ring.

Gunther laughs and backs away. Gunther walks out of the ring grinning. Gunther tells Punk YOU CAN’T SEE ME! The unmitigated gall of the man. Rey Mysterio comes down the aisle while Gunther leaves and has a few words for him. Gunther walks backstage and finds AJ Styles. AJ says Gunther doesn’t know when to shut up. Gunther says he doesn’t.

CM Punk & Rey Mysterio vs. Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

It’s main event time!

With CM Punk and Rey Mysterio already out there, we shift gears and prepare for our tag-team main event of the evening. Bronson Reed makes his way out with Paul Heyman and Austin Theory. The Vision trio head to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Theory and Mysterio. Theory with a strike in the corner and a backbreaker. Cover gets one. Punk gets the tag and attacks Theory from behind. Punk kicks Theory in the corner. Theory with a flying elbow strike.

Theory with some punches to Punk. Theory knocks Rey off the apron and drop toe holds Punk. Dropkick by Theory. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Bronson whip Punk sternum first into the turnbuckle.

Theory tags in to work Punk over some more. Theory with some elbow strikes and a chin-lock. Punk works out of it and gets kicked by down. Theory with more trash talk for Rey. Elbow drop by Bronson, then a neck vice. Punk jaw-breaks out, but gets headbutted to the mat.

Senton by Reed, cover gets two. Rear chin-lock by Reed, Punk fights out then gets kneed in the gut and kicked down. Reed slams Punk down, but misses the senton this time. Tag to Rey. Rey knocks Theory off the apron and goes after Reed. Bronson misses the sit-down splash.

Mysterio sentons Reed for two. Rey ranas Theory outside the ring, then dives on him there. We see a super slow-motion replay of this as we head into another mid-match commercial break. This time when we return, we see that during the break, Bronson hit Rey from behind and Theory’s working him over now.

Theory snaps Rey’s neck on the bottom rope. Theory sends Rey into the announce table, then rolls him back in the ring. Theory kicks Rey in the gut. Bronson tags in and punches Rey down. Bronson slams Rey and splashes him. Punk breaks up the count. Bronson with the delayed vertical suplex.

Theory tag in and punches Rey on the ropes. Rey with an enziguri. Theory hits a snap suplex for two. Rey escapes a move by Theory, knocks Bronson down on the apron and takes Theory down. Tag to Punk! Dropkick by Punk, then a swinging neck-breaker.

Knee in the corner, and two. Bulldog. Punk sets up the GTS, Theory elbows out of it. Tag to Reed, Punk tries to knock Reed down, it takes a few tries, but Reed breaks that up. Punk kicks Reed in the corner, goes up top and hits a clothesline for two. Rey in the electric chair, he slips out, gets Reed in position for the 619.

Theory tags and clotheslines Rey down before he can hit it. However, Rey hits a 619 on Theory. The Dime is dropped, but Bronson breaks the cover and elbows Rey on the floor. Punk dives onto Reed, who bounces off the announce table. They fight into the timekeeper’s area.

We see Mysterio and Theory are the legal men. Rey knocks Theory down and goes up top, only to get crotched on the turnbuckle. Theory hits Mysterio with the stomp that he was usual as the mystery masked man. Seth Rollins’ stomp. He follows up with the cover and gets the win for The Vision. Punk runs into the ring and Theory flees.

From there, we see Bron Breakker run out and attack Punk. Punk cleans house and knocks Theory out of the ring and Breakker runs at him and spears the hell out of him. On that note, the credits flash on the screen and the Christmas Week episode of WWE Raw comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bronson Reed & Austin Theory