The White House posts video with Paul “Triple H” Levesque giving pro tips to stay healthy during the holidays

The White House social media accounts posted a video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau giving pro tips on staying healthy during the Christmas season.

“All right, we are outside of the White House, waiting just to go into the Oval Office to meet with the President,” Triple H says. “People asking, what do you do during the holidays to stay in shape, to get stronger, to be healthy? The thing is, I think if you’re just trying to figure that out, enjoy your holidays. Enjoy the holiday season. Take time, spend it with your families, do whatever it is to make you have a good time. But do something active. It can be simple.”

DeChambeau takes over the second part of the one-minute video before Triple H closes it off adding, “Just do something. Get moving. If America just gets moving, we’re all going to be stronger, we’re all going to be healthier, we’re all going to be in way better shape next year.”

Triple H was one of the pro athletes who worked with the Trump administration to revive the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. He was at the White House for the signing of that executive order at the end of July of this year.

WHITE HOUSE x @TripleH x @BrysonDech Pro tips on staying healthy and locked in this Christmas season and into 2026. 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/4vQrxoGvHT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 22, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996