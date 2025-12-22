Seth Rollins on criticism for his HIAC match with Cody Rhodes (video)

Steve Gerweck
Seth Rollins took offense over his HIAC match with Cody Rhodes being called low stakes bc it was “crafted and written/”

“You’re biased against pro wrestling…. I’m offended by the fact that you think bc the show is predetermined that there’s no stakes.”

