Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, Ken Anderson on being told Triple H was burying him (video)

– The confirmed card for tonight’s RAW…

– GUNTHER is advertised

– Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

– Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

– Nikki Bella promo segment

– Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

– CM Punk & Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory & Bronson Reed

Ken Anderson on being told Triple H was burying him in front of everyone while he was cutting a promo “He was like well boys better f******* save your paychecks if that’s the future of sports entertainment. I remember I was f******* hot.” (Cafe De Rene) pic.twitter.com/SlOJGhCvDI — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 21, 2025

(soure: Cafe De Rene)