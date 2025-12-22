Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, Ken Anderson on being told Triple H was burying him (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
205

– The confirmed card for tonight’s RAW…

GUNTHER is advertised
Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
– Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano
Nikki Bella promo segment
Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
CM Punk & Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory & Bronson Reed

– Ken Anderson on being told Triple H was burying him in front of everyone while he was cutting a promo:

“He was like well boys better f******* save your paychecks if that’s the future of sports entertainment. I remember I was f******* hot.”

(soure: Cafe De Rene)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here