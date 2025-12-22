Notes on Roxanne Perez and the botched Blake Monroe/Thea Hail title match

– Roxanne Perez called hitting Pop Rox on John Cena during his penultimate match at Survivor Series “absolute insanity,” especially given how much he inspired her growing up. She shared that “him versus The Rock, Once in a Lifetime… was actually what made me fall in love with pro wrestling,” which made being part of Cena’s retirement tour feel surreal.

While Perez always believed she would make it to WWE, she admitted she never expected moments like this to come with it. She said “yes and no” when asked if she saw this coming, adding that “being in the ring with John Cena and giving him my finisher” was something she “never expected.” Looking back, she summed it up simply: “wrestling is crazy.”

(Source: Going Ringside)

– Fightful Select has now confirmed that the referee involved in the Blake Monroe/Thea Hail botch was actually praised for doing his job correctly, even though it caused chaos behind the scenes.

According to the update, NXT referee Felix Fernandez received credit internally for calling the pinfall exactly as instructed, despite the finish not being part of the plan.